Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $2.08 Million in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. QuinStreet makes up about 1.1% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.18% of QuinStreet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 918,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,609 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,897. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,032 shares of company stock worth $3,644,700 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,243. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.