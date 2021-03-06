Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $2.26 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Comcast comprises approximately 1.2% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 95,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 352,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.09. 22,052,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,689,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.