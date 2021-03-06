Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $8.85 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,000. PPG Industries makes up approximately 4.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.61. 1,348,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.