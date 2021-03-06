Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $20.07 Million Investment in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,068,000. Erie Indemnity comprises 10.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.18% of Erie Indemnity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERIE traded up $6.05 on Friday, hitting $234.53. 77,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.73 and a 200-day moving average of $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

