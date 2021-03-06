Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,055 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,120,000. ANSYS comprises about 11.3% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.07% of ANSYS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in ANSYS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in ANSYS by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,005,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $308.03. 940,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,823 shares of company stock worth $12,523,631. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

