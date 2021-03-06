Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.07% of Global Net Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,120,000 after buying an additional 674,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,503 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 107,630 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 22.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 91,662 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 603,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

