Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.56% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 133.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 57,783 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 98,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.36 and a 1-year high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

