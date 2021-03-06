Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,000. NVR makes up approximately 7.5% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.09% of NVR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,912,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,045.60.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $183.32 on Friday, reaching $4,624.62. 18,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,519.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,221.26. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,806.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

