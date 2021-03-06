Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.5% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.34.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,429,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,279,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

