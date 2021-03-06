Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases Shares of 10,793 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.2% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,899,000 after acquiring an additional 146,686 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.71. 3,187,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,798. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

