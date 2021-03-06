Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.67% of Allegion worth $72,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

