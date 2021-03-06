Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 671,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 205,718 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of Allegion worth $78,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Allegion by 177.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,340,000 after buying an additional 428,929 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after buying an additional 237,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Allegion by 65.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,471,000 after buying an additional 230,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $22,422,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.