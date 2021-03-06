Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,065 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,321,000 after acquiring an additional 234,063 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,009,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,243 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 760,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,681,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $72.65 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

