Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 22,080 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of ACI Worldwide worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $19,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after acquiring an additional 505,618 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 72.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 104,527 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

