Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 45,791 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,791 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of NeoGenomics worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,441.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

In related news, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,031,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $749,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,200 shares of company stock worth $10,390,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

