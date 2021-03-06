Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 92,839 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of SailPoint Technologies worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIL. HMI Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 424,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2,918.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 387,726 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,053,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,598. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $52.19 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,213.79 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.