Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 3,332.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,901 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Purple Innovation worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRPL stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

