Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $46.90 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.