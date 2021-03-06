Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,939 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.49 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

