Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Royal Gold worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $104.74 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.83.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

