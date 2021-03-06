Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Science Applications International worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.26 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

