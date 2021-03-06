Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of SEI Investments worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 266,246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 570,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 607,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 168,130 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,349,457.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,994 shares of company stock worth $6,182,255 in the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

