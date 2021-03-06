Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.36% of Synaptics worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.