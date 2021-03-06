Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 46,481 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

COG opened at $18.97 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

COG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

