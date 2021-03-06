Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.76 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Qualys worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Qualys by 13.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Qualys by 177.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $290,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,931,094.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,714 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $96.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.