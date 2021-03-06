Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.88 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,540 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Marathon Oil worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $12.98 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.