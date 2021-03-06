Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of Neogen worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 118,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG opened at $79.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.