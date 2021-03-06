Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.05 Million Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.34% of ALLETE worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ALLETE by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 84.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 35.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

