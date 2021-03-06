Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.09 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Commerce Bancshares worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $77.13 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $190,327.80. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,415 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

