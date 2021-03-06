Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.12 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,014 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

