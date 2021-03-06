Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.14 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Glacier Bancorp worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after purchasing an additional 511,842 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after buying an additional 178,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 285,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

