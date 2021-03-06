Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Cirrus Logic worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

