Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.28 Million Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of L Brands worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

