Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

