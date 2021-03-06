Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Paylocity worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,655 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,278,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,819,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Paylocity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,271,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

