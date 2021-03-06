Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,157,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,257,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,667,000 after buying an additional 174,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,912 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $159.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

