Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Vertiv worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,091 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vertiv by 107.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,987 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Vertiv by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,709,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertiv by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,372,000 after purchasing an additional 524,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 2,056,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

VRT opened at $20.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

