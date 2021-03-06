Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Acuity Brands worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $126.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average is $111.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $135.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

