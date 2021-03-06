Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of CMC Materials worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCMP opened at $164.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $179.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

