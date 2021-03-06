Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Diamondback Energy worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

