Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $12.56 Million Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS opened at $199.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $253.88.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGS has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

