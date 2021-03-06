Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Position in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,011,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.56% of VG Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of VGAC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47. VG Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Get VG Acquisition alerts:

VG Acquisition Company Profile

VG Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.