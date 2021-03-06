Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases Shares of 307,832 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 307,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $300,159,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $99,240,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $97,300,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $56,703,000.

AIRC stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRC. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

