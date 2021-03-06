Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Insperity worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 14.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $90.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Separately, Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

