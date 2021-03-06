Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.32% of Perspecta worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perspecta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after purchasing an additional 360,839 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,958,000 after buying an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 654,433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after buying an additional 735,059 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRSP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Perspecta stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. Perspecta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

