Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 886,472 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of Black Hills worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

BKH opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

