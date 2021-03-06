Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,202 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Watsco worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $239.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $265.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

