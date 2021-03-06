Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,202 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Watsco worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.
WSO opened at $239.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $265.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.79.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
