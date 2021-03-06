Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,497 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Woodward worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,009 shares of company stock worth $25,315,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

