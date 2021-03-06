Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,643,740 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,643,740 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Crocs worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $959,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $75.30 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,902. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.