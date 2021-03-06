Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 213,879 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 213,879 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin Resources worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 130.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 196.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,716 shares of company stock worth $1,400,789. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.47 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

